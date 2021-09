Following Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s social media stunt calling himself a dictator, the LMC spends the hour with Yesenia Portillo on the absurdity of the Bukele administration’s social media actions and the real problems being left out of the picture. Yesenia Portillo is the East Coast Coordinator for Committee In Solidarity with the People of El Salvador (CISPES).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related