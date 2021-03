As El Salvador today backslides into authoritarianism, the LMC looks back on Salvadoran history to find its democratic potential by discussing the forgotten legacy of Prudencia Ayala, the first woman to run for president in Latin America. So on this episode, the LMC spends the hour with Isabel Castillo, a researcher at the Center for the Study of Political History @ the Adolfo Ibanez University in Santiago, Chile.

